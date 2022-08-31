In brief: Oxford activities Sept. 8-19, 2022

Hormell book event

The public is invited to the 15th annual Sandy Hormell Book Celebration at the Oxford Lane Library.

The event is 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Author Kekla Magoon will discuss her Coretta Scott King Honor winning novel, “The Season of Styx Malone.” A reception, book sale and signing will follow the presentation.

The Oxford Lane Library is located at 441 S. Locust St.

For more information call (513) 894-6557 or visit www.lanepl.org.

League of Women Voters events

The League of Women Voters of Ohio has planned a public event that is a virtual forum. “POST-ROE: Women’s Healthcare in Ohio; Just the Facts” is slated for 7-8:30 p.m. this Thursday. To register, go online to bit.ly/LWVReproductiveHealth.

The League of Women Voters of Oxford will soon host a public event called “Board of elections Role in Ensuring Election Integrity & Voter Participation.” It is planned for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 104 E. Church St.

