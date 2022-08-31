In brief: Oxford activities Sept. 8-19, 2022

Fall Art Series — September
The Oxford Lane Library has a big slate of events planned for the fall. Some of the upcoming activities are:
Sept. 12: Cat Mug Shots, 6-8 p.m. Katy Abbot will create funky cat mug shots with watercolors.
Sep. 19: Giant Paper Flowers, 6-8 p.m. Jackie Berberich teaches how to make giant paper flowers like those on display at the library.
Sept. 26: Matisse on My Mind, 6-8 p.m. Join Katy Abbott and be inspired by the shapes of Matisse to create collage pieces and learn about elements of composition.
Hormell book event
The public is invited to the 15th annual Sandy Hormell Book Celebration at the Oxford Lane Library.
The event is 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 15. Author Kekla Magoon will discuss her Coretta Scott King Honor winning novel, “The Season of Styx Malone.” A reception, book sale and signing will follow the presentation.
The Oxford Lane Library is located at 441 S. Locust St.
For more information call (513) 894-6557 or visit www.lanepl.org.
League of Women Voters events
The League of Women Voters of Ohio has planned a public event that is a virtual forum. “POST-ROE: Women’s Healthcare in Ohio; Just the Facts” is slated for 7-8:30 p.m. this Thursday. To register, go online to bit.ly/LWVReproductiveHealth.
The League of Women Voters of Oxford will soon host a public event called “Board of elections Role in Ensuring Election Integrity & Voter Participation.” It is planned for 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at 104 E. Church St.
How to submit information
