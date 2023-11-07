‘I’m not answering that.’ Ross police chief bristles at question about department’s future

ROSS TWP. — One stoplight away from where voters decided the future of the township’s police department, Chief Burton Rogers sat in his office. He was talking to a man with a handlebar mustache and a cowboy hat. The man looked a little like Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones, who officials say will essentially take over policing in Ross Twp. if two tax levies fail tonight.

This morning, the Journal-News visited Chief Burton to talk about what it is like operating a department on the edge of financial disaster. A woman at the front desk took a note to the chief in his office. She told him a reporter wanted to ask what it was like running a police department that might be forced to close.

“I’m not answering that,” Burton said loudly.

The door to his office was open, and the chief told the employee he would talk to the reporter after the election was over.

“Tell him, when the levy passes,” Burton said, emphasizing the word, “when.”

Township Trustee Russ McGurrin echoed that optimism in an interview with the Journal-News later on Tuesday.

“I think the police levy passes,” McGurrin said. “In the past, Ross has always supported safety services of the town strongly.”

The police department has only been full-time since 2019, but was established in 1956. A tax levy that funds the department is set to expire this year, and there is a renewal on the ballot. The renewal would not raise taxes. But there is also a separate tax levy that would increase funding. The chief previously said he would use the money to replace outdated equipment and cruisers with nearly 200,000 miles on them.

If both levies fail, officials would turn to the county sheriff for coverage in the township. The county provides services for most townships in the county except for Fairfield, Ross and West Chester.

“We’d have no choice,” McGurrin said, expressing support for the township’s police. “The service we would get (with the sheriff’s office) is like night and day.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Outside Elda Elementary School, where a steady stream of voters walked in before lunch, people in highlighter green T-shirts waved to cars. Their shirts said, “Ross Police Department” in big, bold letters.

“We still need the police officers,” said Bob Masters, 74. “They could use more.”

Masters, who has lived in Ross for three years, said he wasn’t aware of a state investigation into “payroll irregularities” in the police department. None of the voters the Journal-News spoke to said the investigation played a factor in their decision. State and township officials have not said much about it, only saying they don’t want to disturb an ongoing investigation.

One resident, who did not want his name published, voted against the tax levies. He was concerned with how officials have spent money in the Ross Local School District and expressed a similar sentiment about the police department. Earlier this year, a tax levy for Ross schools failed.

It was the third failed attempt at passing a school levy.

This summer, Anthony Joyce said he got in a motorcycle crash and spent 17 days in the hospital. The 66-year-old said sheriff’s deputies responded within a few minutes, but he worries about what would have happened if they were tied up elsewhere in the county. He said the doctor told him he could have lost his leg.

He voted for the police levies.

“We need our police,” Joyce said.

Staff Writer Denise Callahan contributed to this report.