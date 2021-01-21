IKEA opens its first smaller format store

The company opened the store last week at the Rego Center shopping mall in Queens, New York. The store offers a full range of products across 115,000 sq. ft. of space (about half the size of an average Ikea). The products and featured room sets focus on small-space living solutions.

The Queens store is Ikea’s third location in New York City. The chain also has a store in Brooklyn and a 17,350-sq.-ft. “planning studio” in Manhattan.