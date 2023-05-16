Iconic radio tower on Tylersville Road at center of new multi-use development park

Credit: Lee & Associates Cincinnati Credit: Lee & Associates Cincinnati

The developer said businesses will be rewarded by its high-volume location. Over 140,000 people live within a 5 mile radius and nearly 22,000 vehicles per day travel its stretch of Tylersville Road between Snider Road and Route 42. Developer-added roadways bisecting the development and a central roundabout will connect Tylersville Road and Snider Road and allow cars to pass through.

Lee & Associates President John Rickert will speak at the ceremony and share his thoughts on the development park’s community impact and how the project, years in the making, came to be.

“Throughout the zoning process, this development received widespread community support as well as support and guidance from the City of Mason,” the developer said in a press release. “Community members are encouraged to attend.”