Iconic radio tower on Tylersville Road at center of new multi-use development park

A new mixed-use development park anchored at Mason’s iconic radio tower will open up 30 acres of commercial real estate for businesses looking for spaces off of Tylersville Road.
At 710 Tylersville Road, Tower Park is on the grounds surrounding the 747-foot-tall, diamond-shaped, 50,000 watt radio tower built by Blaw-Knox that has serviced Newsradio 700 WLW since the 1920s.
An on-site pocket park will be dedicated to WLW 700s founder Powel Crosley in a ceremony that begins at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The backdrop of that ceremony will be a 16-parcel development site that Cincinnati developer Lee & Associates has worked to make developable for several years.
The City of Mason approved the developer’s recommendation that the site should become a home medical offices, a daycare, a bank, a gas station and convenience store and an auto parts store. The site is already home to a new Flying Aces Express Carwash location and another parcel has been sold to a self-storage company — though no other buildings have been constructed.
Remaining parcels can be purchased from $650,000 to $1.2 million.
Credit: Lee & Associates Cincinnati
The developer said businesses will be rewarded by its high-volume location. Over 140,000 people live within a 5 mile radius and nearly 22,000 vehicles per day travel its stretch of Tylersville Road between Snider Road and Route 42. Developer-added roadways bisecting the development and a central roundabout will connect Tylersville Road and Snider Road and allow cars to pass through.
Lee & Associates President John Rickert will speak at the ceremony and share his thoughts on the development park’s community impact and how the project, years in the making, came to be.
“Throughout the zoning process, this development received widespread community support as well as support and guidance from the City of Mason,” the developer said in a press release. “Community members are encouraged to attend.”
