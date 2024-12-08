IBEW receives approval for training center at Liberty Twp. facility

“This expansion is timely. It will allow us to take on more apprentices,’’ said Bobby Angst, business agent for IBEW Local 640.

The training center will sit on 12 acres and includes six laboratory classrooms. It will be constructed adjacent to the existing, 13,000 square-foot administration building that also has classrooms and lecture halls. There is also an existing storage shed and 3,300 square foot outbuilding on the property.

“We’ve been working together (with township staff) on this for awhile,’’ said architect David Helmers. “It will have six lab classrooms for hands-on training.”

A 5-foot-wide concrete sidewalk along the north side of Millikin and east side of Liberty-Fairfield roads is included in the plans. There is also a walking path connection through the open space and from the Millikin Road sidewalk to the Shetland Court sidewalk.

Construction of the training center is likely to begin early spring 2025, Angst said. The estimated cost is $3.4 million.

Initially, 30-50 students would be accommodated in the apprentice program, expanding to 70, Angst said.

New apprentice classes begin every September.

“I’m excited about this. It offers a lot of solid work opportunities,’’ said Randy Truster, training director.