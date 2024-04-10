I-75 southbound reopens at Union Centre Blvd after crash involving military vehicles

Interstate 75 southbound has reopened at the Union Centre Boulevard exit after a crash that appeared to involve military vehicles.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Several vehicles painted in camouflage could be seen flanking the accident scene. We saw a Humvee in the trees on the side of the interstate with tire marks exiting the roadway leading to the vehicle.
The I-75 SB ramp at Union Centre Boulevard was also closed, West Chester police department said.
It is unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Police have not said if anyone was injured.
In Other News
1
Coroner identifies two people killed in two Butler County crashes
2
Nearly two dozen couples say ‘I do’ during total solar eclipse in...
3
Middletown awarded $300,000 grant to green up neighborhoods and...
4
‘Eclipse chaser’ travels to Buck Creek State Park for 8th solar eclipse
5
Hamilton draws crowds to watch total solar eclipse
About the Author