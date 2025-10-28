I-75 overpass, ramps closed at Union Centre Boulevard for large tanker fire

Crews are responding to a tanker truck diesel fire at the Interstate 75 overpass at Union Centre Boulevard, according to Brianna Wooten, West Chester Twp. spokeswoman.
The entire overpass and all exit and off ramps at Union Centre Boulevard are shut down, according to Wooten.
Resources have been called in from neighboring municipalities including Cincinnati Fire Department.
Fire, police and hazmat are on scene.
Traffic on I-75 near the area is at a standstill, according to Wooten. The driver was able to evacuate the truck and there are no injuries.
In Other News
1
Nearly 40K in Butler County will lose SNAP benefits on Nov. 1
2
From challenge grant to $50M legacy: Middletown Community Foundation...
3
Making Hamilton beautiful, one art installation at a time
4
Road rage incident ends with threat to shoot Ross Twp. officer ‘in the...
5
Middletown musician Rick House remembered for talent, kindness
About the Author