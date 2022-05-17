I-275 ramp in Fairfield to close Friday

Motorists that plan to use the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 275 from Winton Road/South Gilmore Road should find an alternative route.
The ramp at the interstate’s Exit 39 will be closed starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, according to the city of Fairfield.
The closure will allow Barrett Paving to mill the existing pavement and resurface the ramp. This work is associated with the project that began last fall and includes the addition of a permanent second lane to the westbound on-ramp to I-275.
Prior to the closure, portable electronic message boards will be posted notifying the public of the upcoming change to traffic patterns.
In Other News
About the Author