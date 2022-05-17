I-275 ramp in Fairfield to close Friday

The ramp at the interstate’s Exit 39 will be closed starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, according to the city of Fairfield.

The closure will allow Barrett Paving to mill the existing pavement and resurface the ramp. This work is associated with the project that began last fall and includes the addition of a permanent second lane to the westbound on-ramp to I-275.