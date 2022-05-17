journal-news logo
X

I-275 ramp in Fairfield to close Friday

Commuters head south on Winton Road toward the westbound Interstate 275 on-ramp in Forest Park in 2017. Traffic normally backs up a half mile north of the interstate interchange. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

caption arrowCaption
Commuters head south on Winton Road toward the westbound Interstate 275 on-ramp in Forest Park in 2017. Traffic normally backs up a half mile north of the interstate interchange. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

News
By
30 minutes ago

Motorists that plan to use the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 275 from Winton Road/South Gilmore Road should find an alternative route.

The ramp at the interstate’s Exit 39 will be closed starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday and lasting until 5 a.m. Saturday, weather permitting, according to the city of Fairfield.

The closure will allow Barrett Paving to mill the existing pavement and resurface the ramp. This work is associated with the project that began last fall and includes the addition of a permanent second lane to the westbound on-ramp to I-275.

Prior to the closure, portable electronic message boards will be posted notifying the public of the upcoming change to traffic patterns.

caption arrowCaption
The westbound on-ramp to Interstate 275 will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for milling work. The closure is weather permitting. FILE

The westbound on-ramp to Interstate 275 will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for milling work. The closure is weather permitting. FILE

caption arrowCaption
The westbound on-ramp to Interstate 275 will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday for milling work. The closure is weather permitting. FILE

In Other News
1
Monroe fire: Failure of ceiling ventilation blamed for blaze at nursing...
2
Gold Star Middletown raises more than $16K for Ukraine
3
Police canine demonstration on Wednesday open to public
4
Pro Kleen expansion to add jobs in Fairfield
5
Fairfield senior earns high school degree, college diploma...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top