Huge Warren County school construction project cleared with Election Night win

It would also cover local initiatives such as constructing a new bus garage, moving the central office installing gas and other utility lines, and the demolition of Hampton Bennett School for a new student parking lot.

Franklin Superintendent of Schools Michael Sander said will be a one-year design phase and two years of construction so that the new high school opens in fall 2023 with the middle school opening in fall 2025.

Explore Franklin board approves facilities plan including 4 new buildings

Sander praised the the community engagement and work of committee co-chairs Leigh Ann and Steven Burnett, and are teachers in the district, in getting the bond issue passed.

“The did a great job of making efficient and effective communication with the community,” Sander said. “It was a lot of phone calls, door to door visits, good old fashioned hard work and great support from the community at-large.”

MASON SCHOOL ISSUES

Voters in the Mason school district rejected an unusual series of tax issues to prevent future referendums to repeal or reduce existing levies.

A parents group placed nine issues on the ballot to reduce the nine existing school levies by 0.01-mills each.

The group, however, did not actually want voters to approve decreasing the levies. Instead, they want to keep funding where it is by having their own issues defeated.

Rejection of the nine issues will maintain the same level of local tax revenue toward Mason Schools' annual $120 million operation budget.

Tracy Carson, Mason City Schools spokeswoman said the district was “grateful” to district voters. She said the vote affirmed the commitment to Mason high quality education and provide other services that students and the community expects.