Franklin seeks bond issue to secure state aid in $130 million school construction project

It would also cover local initiatives such as constructing a new bus garage, moving the central office into the new high school building, installing gas and other utility lines, and the demolition of Hampton Bennett School for a new student parking lot.

Superintendent Michael Sander said there would be a one-year design phase and two years of construction if the bond issue passes. The new high school will be open in fall 2023 with the middle school opening in fall 2025.

The three new elementary schools will be constructed at the current Gerke, Schenck and Hunter sites.

The average age for Franklin school buildings is 64 years.

Leigh Anne Burnett, who co-chairs the Vote For Franklin Schools committee with her husband Steven, said she is hearing a lot of positive support for the bond issue. Both are teachers in the school district.

“The need is there and it’s time for Franklin to invest in its schools,” she said.

The committee has made videos of community leaders expressing their support as well as receiving donated campaign ads to post on the website.

“The biggest thing why this bond issue should be passed is that our kids deserve this,” she said. “I know this is a bad time (with COVID-19 affecting the economy) but now is the time to do this.”

Resident Rocky Alexander said he’s not opposed to having new buildings, but does oppose how the district decided to proceed. He also said after the new buildings are constructed, the district will need another operational levy.

“Franklin does need new buildings,” he said. “I think they could have found a different way of doing it.

“I’m financially able to pay this, but I am concerned about seniors who own their homes and being able to stay in them,” he said.

How old are Franklin’s school buildings?

Franklin Junior High School - 99 years old

Anthony Wayne Elementary - 70 years old

Hampton Bennett ECC - 64 years old

Schenck Elementary - 61 years old

Gerke Elementary - 58 years old

Hunter Elementary - 58 years old

Pennyroyal Elementary - 51

Franklin High School - 51

The Franklin City Schools still owns the Laura Farrell building but leases it to the Warren County Educational Services Center. That building is not part of the building program.

SOURCE: FRANKLIN CITY SCHOOLS