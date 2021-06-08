Hueston Woods, busy during pandemic, preparing for another summer in Butler County: What it will offer

For outdoors enthusiasts, the lodge and conference center offer multiple naturalist programs and 12 hiking trails. There are also community bonfires for all lodge guests every Friday and Saturday.

Visitors and guests are also encouraged to take time to visit Acton Lake, which largemouth bass, crappie, channel catfish, and bluegill for fishing. The lodge and conference center also offer a marina, which is open from sunrise to sunset. Boat rentals are also available.

Outdoor camping is also available. The region has about 250 electric campgrounds (including electric outlets, showers, flush toilets, and laundry) and 236 non-electric campsites. There are three group campsites available for reservation and can accommodate groups ranging from 50-100 people.

Hueston Woods also has a range of lodge and cabin options. With 92 lodge rooms, guests can pick from five different room options: king rooms, queen lake view rooms, queen rooms, ADA compliant rooms, and luxury suites. The 34 cabins on the property have three different room options: family, couples, and premier cabins.

“A getaway to Hueston Woods is very affordable when you compare to other lodging options.” Hetzel-Evans said. “And I think that’s why so many people enjoy coming to vacation with us each summer.”

Visit the Hueston Woods State Park and Hueston Woods Lodge and Conference Center webpage to learn more about the amenities that are offered, reservations, pricing ect. or call 800-282-7275.