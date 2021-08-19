journal-news logo
X

How will Hamilton fill vacant council seat? Mayor doesn’t reveal process

Pat Moeller was elected Tuesday to a third term as Hamilton mayor. GREG LYNCH/STAFF
Caption
Pat Moeller was elected Tuesday to a third term as Hamilton mayor. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

News
By Mike Rutledge
1 hour ago
He indicates person chosen will be familiar with city government, projects officials are pursuing.

When asked how Hamilton City Council will go about filling the vacant seat left when Robert Brown resigned, Mayor Pat Moeller revealed little about the process he and other elected officials are using to choose somebody.

But he indicated they will choose somebody very familiar with city government and the projects Hamilton officials are pursuing.

“The City Charter at 3.02 says that ‘if a vacancy occurs in the Council, except as the result of a recall election, some eligible person shall be chosen by a majority vote of the remaining members to fill the vacancy for the expired term,’ ” Moeller wrote, in response to the question.

Moeller added: “I am confident that council will choose an individual with little or no learning curve and who is aware of ongoing projects in the City. There are precedents of prior Councils selecting eligible people with this type of background.”

ExploreHamilton city council member resigns after 12 years

Moeller offered no way people interested in the position can indicate their interest in the position, whose term will end at the end of the year.

Council Member Susan Vaughn said she expects the vote on a replacement council person at the Aug. 25 meeting.

“I think it’s important that we have a full council,” she said. “There’s a lot going on in the city. I believe having someone who has some knowledge of what is happening in the city is only fair. There’s no way you want to bring someone in who knows nothing, and makes some really important decisions.”

Has the council discussed, behind closed doors, who should be chosen?

“I can’t talk about that, if we did or not,” Vaughn said. “I know it has to be a public decision and vote.”

Here are the six candidates who have filed to run for the three council seats, including the one vacated by Brown. All have been certified as eligible candidates by the Butler County Board of Elections:

  • Incumbent council members Tim Naab and Michael Ryan;
  • Danny Ivers;
  • Lauren Copas Smallwood;
  • Kristina Latta-Landefeld; and
  • William Joel Lauer.

Meanwhile, Moeller, who is the seventh member of council, will be unopposed in his bid for reelection.

In Other News
1
West Side’s dynasty, started more than 30 years ago, continues in 5th...
2
Middletown exploring 28 possible projects for nearly $19 million in...
3
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
4
Teens who allegedly shot at homeless man in Middletown: Where their...
5
COVID-19 affects West Side’s ride to Little League World Series: No...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top