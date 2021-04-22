How to recognize Earth Day locally this year

The biggest annual Earth Day celebration in the Greater Cincinnati area is staying virtual for 2021. There will be an all-day online schedule on a wide variety of topics: recycling, pollinating, solar panel upkeep, bicycle and car upkeep, flower identification, face mask sewing, composting, star and planet identification, bird identification, home energy use analysis, measuring your carbon footprint, making hummingbird nectar, and more.

All programs will be available on Cincinnati Earth Day’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts and channels. Virtual Earth Day Cincinnati will take place from now until 8:30 p.m. today. For more information on when and where to log on, visit www.cincinnatiearthday.com.

Art & Earth Day

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Museum is celebrating three holidays in one: Earth Day (April 22), International Sculpture Day (April 24) and Arbor Day (April 30). This family-friendly event will start off with an outdoor painting and drawing juried competition, a painting demo, a lecture on “figures from myth,” and a guided hike. You’ll take a noon break with a happy hour courtesy of the Fretboard Beer Garden.

The afternoon lineup includes an ink wash demo, a kids’ yoga class, the plein air competition results, a sculpture exhibition, an exhibition guided walk, a second guided hike, and a kids’ puppet show. From noon-3 p.m., the grand pavilion will host a festival devoted to outdoor art, where you can lean about guerrilla gardening, paint using natural dyes, and how to design a flower crown or nature light.

How to Go

What: Art & Earth Day

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., Hamilton

When: April 24, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-863-8336 or visit www.pyramidhill.org

Earth Day OTR

Washington Park in Over the Rhine is reopening its annual Earth Day celebration in 2021. Attractions include a reggae DJ, food and drink, activities for kids and adults, and eco-friendly vendors and environmental nonprofits such as Citizens Climate Lobby, Groundwork River Valley, Spice Spice Baby, Cincinnati Parks Explore Nature, Green Bee, Wisdom Tree, 80 Acres Farm, and more.

How to Go

What: Earth Day OTR

Where: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

More Info: 513-621-4400 or visit www.washingtonpark.org

Earth Day Altar Celebration

Do you practice mindfulness and meditation or are maybe just curious about it? This event provides an Earth Day twist to individual reflection, meditation and walking, and communal sharing. No experience is required. You will be taught the process. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Feel free to bring a yoga mat or chair to sit on. Please pre-register if possible.

How to Go

What: Earth Day Altar Celebration

Where: Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati, 2715 Reading Road, Cincinnati

When: Today, 6-15 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Cost: Free, but donations are welcome

More Info: 513-488-0686

AKT Mason & Sonder Brewery celebrates Earth Day

AKT Mason, a Mason fitness center, and Sonder Brewery, a Mason craft brewery are teaming up to celebrate Earth Day. The event kicks off with a fitness class hosted by AKT Mason on Sonder Brewery’s outdoor green space. All those who take the class will be entered into a raffle. Prizes include a $25 Sonder gift card, a free week of unlimited AKT Mason classes, a gardening set, and an eco-friendly storage kit.

Afterward, feel free to stick around, enjoying Sonder’s beer and the Brewkitchen menu. Their core beers are a Kolsch, a white ale, and a pair of IPAs, along with a rotating cast of seasonal and specialty beers. Their versatile food menu features American comfort food with German, Mediterranean, and New Orleans influences.

How to Go

What: AKT Mason & Sonder Brewery Celebrate Earth Day

Where: Sonder Brewing, 8584 Duke Blvd, Mason

When: Today, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: No admission cost

More Info: 513-779-BREW or visit www.sonderbrewing.com