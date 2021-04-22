How to recognize Earth Day locally this year

Multiple organizations will be holding events, either in space outside or virtual, to recognize Earth Day in the coming days throughout Greater Cincinnati. Here’s a look at notable events:
Fairfield Tree Planting
Duke Energy and the Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department will collaborate on a ceremonial tree planting at Huffman Park. The ceremony will commemorate the future Duke Energy Nature Trail, made possible by a $5000 grant from Duke. The Trail will connect two distinct areas of the park and will also include some reforestation. Only a limited number of staff members will be permitted onsite due to COVID-19, but the ceremony will be streamed live on Facebook for interested residents today at 1 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/FairfieldParks.
Cincinnati Earth Day 2021
The biggest annual Earth Day celebration in the Greater Cincinnati area is staying virtual for 2021. There will be an all-day online schedule on a wide variety of topics: recycling, pollinating, solar panel upkeep, bicycle and car upkeep, flower identification, face mask sewing, composting, star and planet identification, bird identification, home energy use analysis, measuring your carbon footprint, making hummingbird nectar, and more.
All programs will be available on Cincinnati Earth Day’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts and channels. Virtual Earth Day Cincinnati will take place from now until 8:30 p.m. today. For more information on when and where to log on, visit www.cincinnatiearthday.com.
Art & Earth Day
Pyramid Hill Sculpture Museum is celebrating three holidays in one: Earth Day (April 22), International Sculpture Day (April 24) and Arbor Day (April 30). This family-friendly event will start off with an outdoor painting and drawing juried competition, a painting demo, a lecture on “figures from myth,” and a guided hike. You’ll take a noon break with a happy hour courtesy of the Fretboard Beer Garden.
The afternoon lineup includes an ink wash demo, a kids’ yoga class, the plein air competition results, a sculpture exhibition, an exhibition guided walk, a second guided hike, and a kids’ puppet show. From noon-3 p.m., the grand pavilion will host a festival devoted to outdoor art, where you can lean about guerrilla gardening, paint using natural dyes, and how to design a flower crown or nature light.
How to Go
What: Art & Earth Day
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Rd., Hamilton
When: April 24, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-863-8336 or visit www.pyramidhill.org
Earth Day OTR
Washington Park in Over the Rhine is reopening its annual Earth Day celebration in 2021. Attractions include a reggae DJ, food and drink, activities for kids and adults, and eco-friendly vendors and environmental nonprofits such as Citizens Climate Lobby, Groundwork River Valley, Spice Spice Baby, Cincinnati Parks Explore Nature, Green Bee, Wisdom Tree, 80 Acres Farm, and more.
How to Go
What: Earth Day OTR
Where: Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Cincinnati
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
More Info: 513-621-4400 or visit www.washingtonpark.org
Earth Day Altar Celebration
Do you practice mindfulness and meditation or are maybe just curious about it? This event provides an Earth Day twist to individual reflection, meditation and walking, and communal sharing. No experience is required. You will be taught the process. Be sure to wear comfortable clothes and shoes. Feel free to bring a yoga mat or chair to sit on. Please pre-register if possible.
How to Go
What: Earth Day Altar Celebration
Where: Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati, 2715 Reading Road, Cincinnati
When: Today, 6-15 p.m.- 8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but donations are welcome
More Info: 513-488-0686
AKT Mason & Sonder Brewery celebrates Earth Day
AKT Mason, a Mason fitness center, and Sonder Brewery, a Mason craft brewery are teaming up to celebrate Earth Day. The event kicks off with a fitness class hosted by AKT Mason on Sonder Brewery’s outdoor green space. All those who take the class will be entered into a raffle. Prizes include a $25 Sonder gift card, a free week of unlimited AKT Mason classes, a gardening set, and an eco-friendly storage kit.
Afterward, feel free to stick around, enjoying Sonder’s beer and the Brewkitchen menu. Their core beers are a Kolsch, a white ale, and a pair of IPAs, along with a rotating cast of seasonal and specialty beers. Their versatile food menu features American comfort food with German, Mediterranean, and New Orleans influences.
How to Go
What: AKT Mason & Sonder Brewery Celebrate Earth Day
Where: Sonder Brewing, 8584 Duke Blvd, Mason
When: Today, 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Cost: No admission cost
More Info: 513-779-BREW or visit www.sonderbrewing.com