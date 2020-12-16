X

How to help: Community Food Relief effort has already guaranteed 164K meals for those in need

More than 100 cars lined up in Hamilton Friday to receive free food boxes as part of senior program sponsored by Shared Harvest food bank in Fairfield. More than 300 seniors who had signed up for the food giveaway came through the distribution center set up in a shopping center parking lot along Route 4 in Hamilton. (Photo By Nick Graham\Journal-News)
The annual Community Food Relief effort, a collaboration between the Shared Harvest Food Bank and the Journal-News, is again raising funds this holiday season for those who need help.

For every $1 you give, Shared Harvest can provide food for eight meals in Butler, Preble, Warren, Miami, and Darke counties.

Through Sunday, the effort has raised $20,507, which translates to more than 164,000 meals that will be distributed at a time of great need.

Here’s how you can help: Visit Journal-News.com/foodrelief to get to the Shared Harvest donation page, choose an amount and donate. You’ll be told how many meals you’re providing to those in need.

