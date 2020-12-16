How to help: Community Food Relief effort has already guaranteed 164K meals for those in need

The annual Community Food Relief effort, a collaboration between the Shared Harvest Food Bank and the Journal-News, is again raising funds this holiday season for those who need help.
For every $1 you give, Shared Harvest can provide food for eight meals in Butler, Preble, Warren, Miami, and Darke counties.
Through Sunday, the effort has raised $20,507, which translates to more than 164,000 meals that will be distributed at a time of great need.
Here’s how you can help: Visit Journal-News.com/foodrelief to get to the Shared Harvest donation page, choose an amount and donate. You’ll be told how many meals you’re providing to those in need.