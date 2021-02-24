How much did property values increase in Butler County communities?

Butler County recently began sending tax bills for property values that were updated with significant increases.
All 165,000 Butler County parcels were reassessed last year. County Auditor Roger Reynolds was required by law to reassess all properties countywide last year. The average value increase is 14.5%, but increases vary by neighborhood according to recent sales data. The state ordered an average 20% increase, and Reynolds is battling that much of an increase on appeal.
Here’s a look at how values changed by community.
|Municipality
|New total total property value
|% increase
|Fairfield
|$2,021,930,240
|18.0%
|Fairfield Twp.
|$1,510,829,700
|16.2%
|Hamilton
|$1,959,473,810
|15.5%
|Hanover Twp.
|$609,476,310
|11.5%
|Lemon Twp.
|$46,418,490
|32.1%
|Liberty Twp.
|$3,621,495,000
|15.2%
|Madison Twp.
|$539,922,510
|16.5%
|Middletown
|$1,421,913,910
|24.9%
|Milford Twp.
|$321,548,790
|11.5%
|Monroe
|$907,939,810
|18.0%
|Morgan Twp.
|$507,586,510
|10.1%
|New Miami
|$54,625,460
|26.8%
|Oxford
|$630,725,060
|13.8%
|Oxford Twp.
|$266,351,860
|11.6%
|Reily Twp.
|$293,284,700
|11.6%
|Ross Twp.
|$703,712,450
|10.8%
|Sharonville
|$119,820,610
|10.1%
|St. Clair Twp.
|$243,065,580
|17.6%
|Trenton
|$556,424,570
|14.9%
|Wayne Twp.
|$386,943,330
|12.3%
|West Chester Twp.
|$4,446,355,990
|14.7%