How is business in Butler County? 3 city managers take stock amid pandemic

Nichols said the Industrial Park is in the process of landing a new company that is planning to invest $25 million for a 200,000 square-foot building that could have 400 jobs.

He said the city is focusing on four pillars: Connecting the Community; Economic Vitality; Operational Excellence; and Strong and Secure Neighborhoods.

MONROE

Monroe City Manager Bill Brock, who has been with the city for 21 years, including the past 17 years as city manager, said the city’s COVID-19 response was “stable.”

“Income tax collection was stable and showed a little growth over last year,” he said. "We have a diverse business mix. Our logistics centers are busy and we’re working to find ways to help local businesses.

Brock said all of the new protocols for COVID-19 were put into place and the city reduced its budget by 5% as well as froze city employee wages.

He praised businessesfor their efforts to keep communicating with their people and to keep them working. Brock some of the larger businesses were helping the smaller businesses by donating masks, information materials or sending lunches for employees and first responders.

Brock said the city is working to complete its updated comprehensive master plan, renewing its focus to develop much needed “move-up housing." He said Park North industrial park is completely full, the new Kroger robotic warehouse and distribution center on Ohio 63 is almost done and the new city police station opens later this year.

MIDDLETOWN

Middletown City Manager Jim Palenick started his new role as city manager in mid-July and has been working to meet residents, community stakeholders, business leaders and learn more about Middletown.

Palenick wants to focus his time on several key issues such as the upcoming vote to increase the city’s 1.75% income tax by 0.25% to be used exclusively on paving streets. If voters approve, the city is proposing the 10-year income tax increase to raise about $31.1 million for a bond issue for a massive construction project in 2021 and 2022 using the additional revenues to pay off the bonds.

Palenick said he wants to address outstanding issues at the Middletown Regional Airport and work on new development there because it is in a federal opportunity zone. He said the city wants the skydiving business to succeed as long as other businesses are not inhibited.

The last areas of focus includes economic development and redevelopment using the federal opportunity zone and capital needs such as replacing all four fire stations and address the city jail issue.

“We need to make sure we avoid poorly thought out deals,” Palenick said. “We need to be strategic, market-driven, sustainable and place-based.”