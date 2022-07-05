BreakingNews
Voter registration deadline today, early voting starts next
Fairfield house with 10 people inside catches fire; all OK

Two adults and eight children are displaced after a fire around 1 a.m. Tues., July 5, 2022 on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. ADAM SCHRAND/WCPO

By Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
48 minutes ago

Ten people evacuated a home in Fairfield after a fire there early Tuesday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Loren Lane near Tylersville Road. Fire officials said there were eight children and two adults inside the home and they evacuated before fire crews arrived.

Fire officials said the fire was contained in the garage, but the inside of the home was damaged by smoke. The fire also damaged the siding of the home next door.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About the Author

Madeline Ottilie, WCPO
