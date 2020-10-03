Hormone therapy is an option to treat breast cancer

The Mayo Clinic says hormone therapy is only used for breast cancers that are found to have receptors for estrogen or progesterone. Doctors refer to these types of cancers as estrogen receptor positive (ER positive) or progesterone receptor positive (PR positive). Doctors who specialize in analyzing blood and body tissue will study a sample of cancer cells to see if they have receptors for estrogen or progesterone.

It is important not to mistake hormone therapy for breast cancer with menopausal hormone therapy, which is sometimes called hormone replacement therapy, advises the National Cancer Institute. With menopause treatments, progesterone and estrogen may be used to relieve symptoms of menopause. Cancer hormone treatment does the opposite. The therapy blocks the growth of ER or PR positive breast cancer cells. Typically, drugs are used to stop estrogen and progesterone from helping breast cancer cells grow; otherwise, drugs or surgery will be used to keep the ovaries from making these hormones. Radiation therapy aimed at the ovaries also may help stop hormone production.