H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures seeks community’s support as it offers therapy to youth and families

HAMILTON — H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures will host a benefit this week that will support the organization’s mission of creating a safe, therapeutic environment that helps vulnerable youth overcome fear, loss and trauma. Founded in 2020, this is the faith-based ministry’s first fundraising event.

“We believe that vulnerable children need opportunities in a safe environment to overcome fear, loss, and trauma by promoting healing, order, peace, and encouragement through animal-assisted interventions and mentorship, embracing the family as a whole,” said Christa Carrero, founder and CEO.

H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures’ focus to address the Foster Care Crisis has emerged to assist at-risk children who have experienced early childhood trauma, she said.

“Our goal is to break the cycle of generational trauma by offering animal-assisted services for the entire family while demonstrating love and compassion to children who are most in need. We provide mentorship for parents and an interactive program for younger siblings, serving foster, adoptive, birth and kinship families,” Carrero said.

The organization provides hope for the family as a whole through animal assisted activities for children ages 5-18, mentorship for parents and a unique program for younger siblings. The organization’s passion for healing is fulfilled by creating relationships with animals on the farm such as bunnies, horses, goats, alpacas, cats, chickens and ducks — as well as a miniature donkey and a miniature horse.

Sessions are offered during spring, summer and fall. The 8- to12-week sessions include animal care and learning about the animal, bonding, building trust, outdoor play, purposeful conversation, sensory/table toys, a craft, a snack and a curriculum that promotes healing.

Carrero, and her husband, Isidro, and their children, purchased H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures Therapeutic Farm in 2014 with the vision in mind. Located in Hamilton, the property is just under six acres. The first session was in 2021 with one boy and his father. As of 2022, the ministry has served 172 children, including 77 unique families. The nonprofit does not charge families for its services.

About the benefit

“Be Full of H.O.P.E.” fundraiser banquet will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday at The Benison Events & Coworking at 100 S. Third St. in Hamilton. Individual tickets start at $50, which includes dinner, a copy of Jillana Goble’s book, “A Love-Stretched Life” and one raffle ticket. Various ticketing options and table sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/a-night-of-hope-banquet-dinner-tickets-740818898267 .

The goal for the “Be Full of H.O.P.E.” benefit banquet is $20,000 and 150 guests are expected to attend. All proceeds from the event will go directly to sustain our animal-assisted services and mentorship program, Carrero said.

“This is an invitation to the community to link arms with like-minded individuals that are passionate about supporting caregivers who are in the trenches of parenting children who have endured trauma,” she said.

Keynote speaker Jillana Goble is an author, speaker and advocate. She and her husband Luke parent five children, ranging in age from preteen to young adult. Goble has been a foster mom, biological mom, and adoptive mom — in that order — since 2003.

Goble is the founder of “Every Child Oregon,” which has become a statewide movement. She authored “A Love-Stretched Life” in 2022. She also published “Sugar-Coating” in 2019, which contains practical suggestions and insight for prospective foster parents.

“Parenting is sacred work, and I honor each and every family who is taking on this task of loving and caring for children from hard places. Nobody slips through the cracks here, and it is my deepest desire to encourage, inspire, and walk with you through it all,” said Jillana Goble, author, and keynote speaker for the “Be Full of H.O.P.E.” event.

Upcoming event

In addition to the “Be Full of H.O.P.E.” fundraiser, H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures will present a Christmas “Barn Raising” concert with The Cunningham Sisters on Dec. 14 at One Church - Fairfield Campus at 460 Symmes Road in Fairfield. Tickets start at $50. For more details, go to hopefullpastures.org.