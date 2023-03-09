Homelessness is focus of ‘Building Community Resiliency’ meeting in Oxford

Four people will present information at an upcoming League of Women Voters of Oxford event focused on homelessness.
Those speakers are Karen Francis, Ann Fuehrer and Linda Simmons of the Oxford Homelessness Network and Mark Boardman with the City of Oxford Climate Action Steering Committee. They will present “Building Community Resiliency: Addressing the needs of homeless people as climate crises build” at 7 p.m. March 29.
The event will be in the Seminary Building at 104 E. Church St. in Oxford. It is co-sponsored by Oxford Citizens for Peace & Justice and is free and open to the public.
Anyone with questions may email lwvofxford@gmail.com.
In Other News
1
‘If they tell you 20,000 people are coming to this event, plan on...
2
Attorneys representing Joe Mixon after shooting tied to his house
3
1 dead in crash involving Rumpke truck on I-275
4
‘It was right over my daughter’s bed’: Resident home when shots were...
5
Panda Express in Hamilton to open Saturday
About the Author