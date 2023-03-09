Homelessness is focus of ‘Building Community Resiliency’ meeting in Oxford

Those speakers are Karen Francis, Ann Fuehrer and Linda Simmons of the Oxford Homelessness Network and Mark Boardman with the City of Oxford Climate Action Steering Committee. They will present “Building Community Resiliency: Addressing the needs of homeless people as climate crises build” at 7 p.m. March 29.

The event will be in the Seminary Building at 104 E. Church St. in Oxford. It is co-sponsored by Oxford Citizens for Peace & Justice and is free and open to the public.