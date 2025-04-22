Holiday Whopla wants permanent skate rink in Middletown

Its proposed location would bein the proposed park that will cap the 5.1-million-gallon combined sewer overflow (CSO) basin, which is an ongoing $53 million project to install a storage tank reservoir system underground in Middletown on Main Street.

In the winter, the rink would operate for ice skating. During the rest of the year, roller skating and additional activities are possible.

“We want to be a regional attraction,” Kiser said.

A permanent rink would attract visitors, boost foot traffic to local businesses, provide an affordable and accessible outdoor activity and create a shared space for enjoyment and fun, according to Holiday Whopla.

These plans align with the city’s 2017 Downtown Strategic Plan and the 2022 Comprehensive Plan, which has goals of “strong infrastructure” and “healthy and safe living.”

The current rink is portable and is set up each year. “It’s an ongoing cost for the set up and tear down,” Earls said.

Current annual operating costs for the portable rink are $163,500, which includes the cost for Holiday Whopla ($58,000), in kind corporate partner assistance ($16,000) and in kind city partner assistance ($89,500).

For the proposed permanent rink, anticipated in kind annual city partner assistance would be $7,200.

Two rink sizes are proposed, a 100-by-60-foot rink, which is the size of the current portable rink; and a 120-by-60-foot rink.

The smaller of the two has activity options of broomball, 2 pickleball courts and roller skating. The larger rink has activity options of broomball, pond hockey, curling, figure skating exhibitions, 4 pickleball courts, ice bumper cars and roller skating.

The total cost for the smaller rink would be $824,355; the total cost for the larger rink would be $921,201. There is an estimated $100,000 buyback of the current portable rink.

“Over the life of the rink, [this is] a relatively small investment for the activities that you could get or have on a more permanent rink,” Earls said.

Either investment would be paid off in 9-10 years based on public works services savings, according to Holiday Whopla.

“Our mission is to continue to bring the city an amenity that draws visitors and really builds community,” Kiser said.