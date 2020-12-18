Holiday school break: How long are local districts out?

A historic and tumultuous first semester for area K-12 schools is winding down for the winter holidays as the coronavirus dominated much of the learning conditions for thousands of Butler and southern Warren County schools.
The first part of the 2020-2021 school year featured unprecedented changes, including for some local school systems a flipping from live classes to hybrid class schedules to remote learning from home all designed to lessen the coronavirus spread during a pandemic.
And thousands of students in area school districts avoided all in-person classes entirely with their families signing up in August for all virtual learning from home rather than any live classes or mix of alternate day attendance for students.
And the coming second half the school year may continue the rollercoaster schedule trend as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise and fluctuate in the region.
Area public school districts and their winter break holiday schedule - their last day of classes and first day back - for either the resumption of remote, hybrid or in-person classes include:
Lakota: Dec. 18 to Jan. 5
Madison: Dec. 18 to Jan. 5
Edgewood: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
Monroe: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
Kings: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
Mason: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
Fairfield: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
Middletown: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
Ross: Dec. 23 to Jan. 4
Talawanda: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
New Miami: Dec. 18 to Jan. 4
Hamilton: Dec. 17 to Jan. 4
For more detailed information on student school schedules check your local school or school district’s website.