Holiday concerts planned throughout region

With the holiday season right around the corner, here are a few of the upcoming holiday concerts in Southwest Ohio:

A Motown Christmas at the Sorg

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at Sorg Opera House

A Motown Christmas at the Sorg will feature a world-class vocal group, assembled from past and present members of some of Motown’s most legendary groups, including Ali Woodson’s Temptations, The Miracles, and The Contours. The vocalists will be backed up by a six-piece band. A Motown Christmas is a powerful family-oriented show combining Motown’s greatest hits with everyone’s favorite holiday classics. This show features the famous Motown trademarks, such as dazzling choreography and unforgettable harmonies all performed in a soulful Motown style. Tickets range from $49 to $59. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to sorgoperahouse.org.

TAKE3: A Wine, Women & Song Performance

8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, Fairfield Community Arts Center

Concertgoers are in for a mini-Trans Siberian Orchestra Experience as TAKE3 lives at the intersection where pop, rock and classical fusion collide. This trio of violin, cello and piano aims to electrify audiences all over the country through the power and energy of rock music with the sophistication and beauty of classical Bach. Trained at the world’s top conservatories, TAKE3 is known for the group’s infectious and down to earth onstage personalities. Performing arrangements of top pop hits and Americana tunes to signature classical mashups, TAKE3 will take audiences on a musical journey at the Fairfield Community Arts Center. Tickets are $32 for stadium seating and $35 for café seating. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres are included in the ticket price. Doors and a cash bar will be open beginning at 7 p.m. Tickers are online at fairfield-city.org.

K-LOVE’s Celebrate Christmas Tour with Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey and Mac Powell

7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati

K-LOVE’s Celebrate Christmas Tour at Cincinnati’s Taft Theatre will feature Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey with special guest Mac Powell. The 12-city “Celebrate Christmas Tour with Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey” is an awe-inspiring celebration of the most wonderful time of the year: the birth of Jesus,” said David Pierce, K-LOVE chief partnership officer. “Their powerful and incomparable voices, heartfelt performances, and joyful atmosphere make it a truly unforgettable experience. Join us on this captivating journey of music and faith, as we rejoice and honor the Savior’s birth together.” Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $23.25 plus applicable ticketing fees. To purchase tickets visit tafttheatre.org.

Holiday Pops: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra with Canadian Brass

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center in Dayton

The Dayton Philharmonic’s Holiday Pops with Canadian Brass will be at the Schuster Center is big — the world’s most famous brass quintet will join the Dayton Philharmonic for this special holiday concert. Tickets start at $6. Various ticket options are available at daytonlive.org.

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band present ‘Viva Noel’

2:30 p.m. Dec. 3, Dave Finkelman Auditorium on the Miami University Middletown campus

Community members are in store for a musical celebration early in December as the Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band presents its annual holiday concert, “Viva Noel.” The holiday performance is free and open to the public. “The highlight of the program is a work that we commissioned from David Shaffer for the holidays, which is the title of the program, and his piece, ‘Viva Noel.’” said Danny Maddox Nichols, music director of the Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band. Conducted by Nichols, the concert will open with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was arranged by Walter Damrosch and John Phillip Sousa and edited by Keith Brion. Other numbers on the first half of the program will include “Alleluia! Laudamus Te” by Alfred Reed, Symphonic Highlights from “Frozen” arranged by Stephen Bulla and “Three Jazzy Kings” by David Shaffer. The band will play “The Pathfinder of Panama March,” by John Philip Sousa and arranged by Keith Brion, in honor of the veterans in the band as well as those that are in the audience. Another standout will be a holiday selection from the “Whirlwind Trio” that will feature Luanne Smith on clarinet, Keri Link on flute and Carl Colvin on the oboe.

‘Holiday Pops’ with the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra

7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at Parrish Auditorium on the Miami University Hamilton campus

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra’s “Holiday Pops” concert will include the Butler Philharmonic Chorus for this program. Jonathan Zeng will be the featured soloist. “Our ‘Holiday Pops’ concert will be held at Parrish Auditorium again this year. It’s our Christmas home, and we really love performing there. There will be all kinds of holiday music,” Woodard said. “We are partnering again with InsideOut Studio, and we had a great partnership with them last year for the first time, and we just had to do it again. They’ll be coming back for our rehearsal, and hopefully, for the concert that night, so that’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Scott Woodard, musical director, and conductor of the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra. General admission tickets are $20, and BPO members/students ages 6 and older are $16. Children ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets are available at butlerphil.org.

‘A Night of Christmas with The Cunningham Sisters’ presented by H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures

7 p.m. Dec. 14 at One Church of Fairfield

H.O.P.E.-Full Pastures will present “A Night of Christmas with The Cunningham Sisters,” a “Barn Raising” concert to benefit its sensory barn renovation at One Church of Fairfield at 460 Symmes Road. The deadline to purchase tickets is Nov. 30. The Cunningham Sisters will perform a mix of holiday classics and original songs during the concert, which will give community members an opportunity to support a worthy cause while enjoying an incredible musical experience. “Our ultimate goal to complete our projects in the barn is to raise $50,000. One way you can help us reach that goal is to spend time with us o..., celebrating the Christmas season,” said Christa Carrero, founder, and CEO. The barn is the home for the nonprofit’s animals, and it’s also a safe space for the families that the ministry serves. Tickets start at $50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/721241431537?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More’

3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Heritage Bank Center in Cinicnnati

Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s spectacular annual holiday show is a highly anticipated 2023 winter tour, titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve — the Best of TSO & More”. It promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” which has captured the hearts of multiple generations. Throughout the course of the tour, TSO will visit 62 cities, delivering an impressive 104 performances before concluding Dec. 30. Tickets start at $49.75 and are available online at heritagebankcenter.com. The show will also be at Dayton’s Nutter Center Dec. 28.