Hocus Pocus family festival back for eighth year in downtown Middletown

“We provide an afternoon of entertainment and activities and families can also enjoy shopping with local venders and food trucks,” said Heather Horine, event coordinator.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The festival themed for the 1993 classic Disney Movie “Hocus Pocus” has expanded the location this year with the entire intersection of Central Avenue and South Main Street shutdown to provide more space for entertainment and to showcase more areas downtown.

“What makes this festival unique is the theme around the movies. We have the Sanderson sisters there, you can visit with Binx the cat and this your you can make little potions and you can even see the movie at the Sorg,” Horine said.

New this year are Cool Critters Outreach with a unique petting zoo and photo opportunity from 3:15-4:15 p.m. at the Windamer. Kids can show off their costumes during the dance party on the main state and the Sanderson Sisters will also have a new show on the main stage.

There will also be about 60 booths open for shopping, eating and trick-or-treat, the Family Fun Zone will feature free games and a new Halloween obstacle course and from 2 to 4 p.m, families can enjoy our Creepy Car Show and Trunk-or-Treat.

The event will top off with a free showing of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” at 7 p.m. at the Sorg Opera House.

More businesses will be open in the festival area than years past, introducing local shops to the community.

“We try to do as much as we can absolutely free,” Horine said. “That is what I love about this event. You can come for a couple hours with the family and walk away with face paint, watch a movie, do a Halloween obstacle course and so much more and not pay anything.”

But there is also the option to spend a bit more time shopping in the area and enjoying lunch or dinner at food trucks.

“We offer a lot of options and it is so much fun,” she said.