Can you recognize these places around Butler County? Canals literally used to run right through them.
Click through the photos above to see these eye-opening images of area history.
Then click on the cards below for more popular galleries.
PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair
PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target
PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton
PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument
HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities
PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton
In Other News
1
Middletown approves $50K grant for design of possible renovated, new...
2
PHOTOS: Must-see images of Bald Eagles spotted around Butler County
3
Director: Bikeway connector ‘really critical’ to economic growth along...
4
Butler County gets double win this week on ESPN, from baseball to MMA
5
‘We don’t expect anything to be easy’: West Side looks forward after...