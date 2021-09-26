journal-news logo
X

HISTORIC PHOTOS: Remembering Hamilton’s Mini Circus in old black-and-white images

News
By , Staff Writer
52 minutes ago

Looking for some Hamilton nostalgia? We went into the archives for images of the old Mini Circus that used to be held in the city.

Click through the photos above to relive memories of the event.

Then click on the cards below for more popular Journal-News photo galleries.

PHOTOS: Demolition Derby draws large crowd at the Butler County Fair

PHOTOS: Inside Octane Outlet, new motorcycle and powersports dealer in former Middletown Target

PHOTOS: Inside Pinball Garage, now open in downtown Hamilton

PHOTOS: Inside look at Butler County’s iconic Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument

HISTORIC PHOTOS: When canals flowed straight through the heart of Butler County cities

PHOTOS: Inside the new Smoochies, now open on Main Street in Hamilton

In Other News
1
Voter’s registration deadline approaches: What to know about Butler...
2
Community, companies come together to welcome military families
3
Police chief: Moving Middie football game after two teens shot near...
4
North End hope: Abandoned, fire-prone dairy is razed in Hamilton while...
5
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top