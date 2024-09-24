Historic partnership brings new college funds to Middletown area students

Officials with the Middletown Community Foundation and Miami University Regionals announced the historic sponsor partnership, which also includes support from the Miriam G Knoll Foundation, Rotary Club, and Middletown Promise Inc.

The new college fund is designed to provide free tuition for 2-year and 4-year degrees at Miami Regionals to Pell Grant-eligible students attending Middletown Schools, Bishop Fenwick High School, Marshall High School, Middletown Christian High School and Middletown resident students of Butler Tech residing in the city.

The $400,000 college fund will be a game-changer for eligible students and will have a positive impact on the entire community, officials said in their announcement.

“Miami Middletown Rising is more than just scholarship dollars. It’s an investment in providing opportunities that will in turn lead to a talented workforce, economic development, and business growth,” said Ande Durojaiye, vice president of Miami University Regionals.

“The impact of the Middletown Rising scholarship will strengthen our community today and well into the future,” said Durojaiye.

City officials described the new scholarship program as a “transformative initiative that aims to eliminate financial barriers, reduce student loan debt, and create a pathway for increased retention and graduation rates among eligible students.”

“The City of Middletown and Miami University have been intertwined for decades,” said Elizabeth Slamka, mayor of Middletown.

“In 1964, the globe, symbolic of Miami University, was added to our City Coat of Arms. The placement of the globe is at the bottom of the circle, symbolizing – for me –- the foundational importance of education for any great city. We look forward to offering these opportunities to students who live in Middletown for years to come and are thrilled to be in partnership with Miami University Middletown,” said Slamka.

The Middletown Rising Scholarship will provide tuition free 2-year and 4-year degrees for Pell Grant-eligible students and eligible students will have lived in the city of Middletown during all four years of high school.

For more eligibility and application information see Miami’s website for the program.