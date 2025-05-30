Hired: New county ed service center leader is former area superintendent

Brandt, who started his career as a teacher in Princeton Schools and later assistant principal in the northern Hamilton County district, went on to spend 25 years in the Oak Hills school system working as a principal, human resources director and nearly a decade as the district’s superintendent.

Brandt, who is the son of former Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Mike Brandt, will replace Chris Brown as superintendent of the Hamilton-based BCESC, which supports all 10 Butler County public school districts with programs and personnel resources.

BCESC Governing Board President Steve Feldman described Brandt as “a lifelong educator with deep roots in public service.”

“We are thrilled to welcome him as our next superintendent and are confident that he will lead with integrity, vision, and a deep commitment to our mission of shaping the lives of children and families through partnerships, innovation, and service,” according to a statement from the educational service center.

Brandt said he is “I’m incredibly excited to join the Butler County ESC and begin working alongside the exceptional school districts, staff and communities throughout Butler County.”

“Together, I believe we can continue to expand opportunities and deliver outstanding services that support students, educators, and families,” said Brandt.

Brandt’s contract will officially begin on Aug. 1 when he takes over the job from Brown who is retiring.

Brown’s eight-year stint in charge of the BCESC, which periodically provides services to other southwest Ohio school districts, has been marked by an expansion of assistance programs that have impacted thousands of K-12 students locally.

The educational services center’s many programs are designed to assist local school districts and save them costs by providing personnel – including substitute teachers - and a wide-range of services – including periodic district superintendent hiring searches – along with education assistance program.

The BCESC’s role helps eliminate the duplication of costs incurred by the area’s public school systems, an especially important function for Butler County’s smaller school systems.

Brandt earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Middle Grades Education from Northern Kentucky University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and Leadership from Xavier University.

According to BCESC officials, “throughout (Brandt’s) career, he has built a reputation for fostering collaboration, cultivating trust, and engaging stakeholders to ensure schools are both academically successful and deeply connected to their communities.”