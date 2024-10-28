Hindu worship center to take over EnterTRAINment Junction space next spring

EnterTRAINment owner Don Oeters said the popular venue centered around trains will close its doors after the holidays on Jan. 5 – 15 years after it opened at 7379 Squire Ct.

“It’s kind of nice that this building is in its third life – at least. It’s a good use for that space. It’s a good fit,’’ said West Chester Twp. trustee Ann Becker.

“It’s (EnterTRAINment Junction) an amazing place. I’m sad to see it go but you can only do something for so long.”

Trustees recently approved a zone change and preliminary plan for the site so the project can move forward. Attorney Michael Spillane, said the Hindu facility could begin its operations late spring next year.

According to plans submitted to the township, there would be a temple, kitchen, five offices, reception area, 26,168 square-foot auditorium/assembly hall with 400 seats, dining room, activity space, riser room, and storage.

Two outdoor train ride areas – one, 6,000 square-feet, and one, 20,000 square-feet – will be opened and converted for use as play space. Entries features would be added to the driveway, the roof would be expanded and entry canopies might be added.

Patel said final design and other details on the project are still being worked out. Closing on the property, which is owned by Squire Road Property LLC, is expected sometime in January.