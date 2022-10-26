Hillel at Miami University reports vandalism of sukkah at its building

“The desecration and vandalization of this ritual item and the damage done to our Sukkah is distressing enough,” Hillel at Miami University Executive Director Whitney Fisch wrote in an email to the community about the incident. “While (thankfully) we have an extra Sukkah, what has shaken our students and staff to the core and left me with a pit at the bottom of my stomach is the complete violation of our property, and of our sacred space.”

A sukkah is a temporary structure built to represent the huts where the Israelites lived during 40 years of wandering the Sinai Desert after escaping slavery from Egypt. The sukkah is used during the weeklong Jewish holiday, Sukkot, which occurs five days after Yom Kippur.