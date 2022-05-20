High water closes Butler County road

The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers to steer clear of Schoenling Road in Morgan Twp. due to high water.
The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the emergency closing of the of the road approximately 0.1 miles west of California Road until further notice, so motorists should plan their commute using an alternate route.
Earlier this morning dispatchers with the sheriff’s office said there were high water issues in Fairfield Twp. Hamilton and Millville and other parts of the county but the water was quickly receding.
Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.
