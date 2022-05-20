High water closes Butler County road

BreakingNews
Middletown activated tornado sirens Thursday night: ‘It’s best to be safe,’ says police chief
The Butler County Engineer’s Office is warning drivers to steer clear of Schoenling Road in Morgan Twp. due to high water.

The Butler County Engineer’s Office reports the emergency closing of the of the road approximately 0.1 miles west of California Road until further notice, so motorists should plan their commute using an alternate route.

Earlier this morning dispatchers with the sheriff’s office said there were high water issues in Fairfield Twp. Hamilton and Millville and other parts of the county but the water was quickly receding.

Check the BCEO website, as well as Facebook and Twitter @bceonews, for status changes concerning this and other closures/advisories.

Denise has been reporter with Cox since 2006. She covers Butler County including all elected office holders, departments and independent boards; Liberty, Ross and West Chester townships. She strives to deliver the most impactful, comprehensive and crucial information about all aspects of local government to her readers every day.

