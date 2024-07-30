High Street to have lane restrictions through Friday

Credit: Nick Graham

1 minute ago
High Street (Ohio 129) between MLK Jr. Blvd (U.S. 127) and Monument Avenue will be subject to eastbound and westbound daily lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

All work will be performed weather permitting. Restriction is necessary installation of banners.

Hope’s Cupboard to offer free clothing

Hope’s Cupboard will offer free clothing to those in need from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Bridge Church of the Nazarene, 308 Millville Ave.

HOW TO SUBMIT

The Journal-News publishes news items, community events and other notices daily in Local Focus. The Journal-News also prints a community submitted photo in the section every day, so community-focused photos are also welcomed. Submit your news or photographs for Local Focus by sending the information to journalnews@coxinc.com.

