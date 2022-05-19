High St. Cafe in Hamilton closed this week, will debut new look and concept Monday

Phil and Alena Wong have owned and operated High St. Cafe since it opened in June 2015 in downtown Hamilton, and it has become a staple eatery for the city.

What will remain on the menu will be Phil’s award-winning chili, French-style soup, bakery selection, and grab-and-go chips, as well as the popular Chicken Berry Salad (only available on Mondays outside of catering). They’ll also offer drinks.

Phil and Alenda Wong hinted at the looming changes to the restaurant on Facebook, and formally made the announcement via a video.

Alena Wong said in the video that Monday, and every other Monday, will e known as Very Berry Mondays where they’ll offer the locally famous Chicken Berry Salad, where it’s prepared either grilled or blackened.