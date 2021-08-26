Here’s what to do (and not to do) to keep your yard, garden healthy during heat wave

Both landscaping pros also said it’s a good idea to hang up the pruning shears for a little while, as trimming back plants in excessively dry and hot conditions can add even more stress on plants.

“Pruning, bush trimming, a lot of that stuff, I would hold off until kind of mid-September,” Gendreau said.

Likewise, Burger added that it’s a good idea to mow the lawn to a taller height and not cut the grass quite so short right now.

“From a care standpoint, sharpen those lawnmower blades and keep the lawn mower height a little higher, so we get a little bit more protection for those tender roots that are underneath,” he said.

There are still other maintenance chores lawn and garden owners can keep up, if they can stand the heat, that is.

“Mulching you can still do, edging beds, weeding, that kind of stuff,” Gendreau said. “It’s definitely those are some things you can still do consistently.”

A cold front is forecast to move in early next week, bringing with it a break from the heat.