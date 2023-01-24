Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game

Expect to pay close to $1,000 for lower level seats, with some 50-yard line seats going for as much $3,000 on StubHub.

While high, that’s still a lot less than the upcoming Super Bowl in Phoenix, where prices currently start at $6,000 on Ticketmaster. (Yes, six thousand dollars).

Hotels and gasoline cost

You will probably want to stay both Saturday and Sunday night in Kansas City.

A check of Marriott’s website finds reasonable hotel rooms, as low as $175 a night at the Aloft or AC Hotels.

We found a Fairfield Inn in the suburbs for a very inexpensive $125 a night.

Thinking of driving?

It will take you about 9 hours to get from Cincinnati to Kansas City ( head to Indianapolis, and straight out past St Louis).

Explore Rout by Bengals exposed a Bills team that may be regressing

Gas for that 600-mile drive will cost about $125 each way, or $250 roundtrip in the average SUV or minivan.

So figure two tickets, two nights in a KC hotel, and gas and meals, and plan to spend about $2,000 for a couple.

Budget more if you want an awesome steak dinner in a legendary Kansas City steakhouse Saturday night.

Airfares from CVG to Kansas City

If 9 hours on the road is too long a dive for you, we checked flights for Saturday to Monday roundtrips.

Plan on paying between $550 and $1,000 roundtrip depending on airline, and what days you travel.

United Airlines on Monday added a non-stop flight from CVG to Kansas City, departing Saturday morning and returning Monday.

However, that non-stop will cost $1,500 roundtrip (which normally gets you to Paris or London).