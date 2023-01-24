Here’s what it will cost to see the Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI — Those who are saying “Kansas City, here I come” after the Cincinnati Bengals win over the Buffalo Bills may expect to pay a bit more than this past weekend’s game in Buffalo.
After all, this is the AFC Championship game, a rematch of last year’s Bengals win, and demand for tickets is exceptionally high.
Tickets to Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium start at about $350 on Stubhub, VividSeats, SeatGeek, and 333-SEAT.
That’s about $150 higher than the Bengals-Bills game.
At Ticketmaster, prices for Verified resale seats were starting around $450, for very upper level seats.
Expect to pay close to $1,000 for lower level seats, with some 50-yard line seats going for as much $3,000 on StubHub.
While high, that’s still a lot less than the upcoming Super Bowl in Phoenix, where prices currently start at $6,000 on Ticketmaster. (Yes, six thousand dollars).
Hotels and gasoline cost
You will probably want to stay both Saturday and Sunday night in Kansas City.
A check of Marriott’s website finds reasonable hotel rooms, as low as $175 a night at the Aloft or AC Hotels.
We found a Fairfield Inn in the suburbs for a very inexpensive $125 a night.
Thinking of driving?
It will take you about 9 hours to get from Cincinnati to Kansas City ( head to Indianapolis, and straight out past St Louis).
Gas for that 600-mile drive will cost about $125 each way, or $250 roundtrip in the average SUV or minivan.
So figure two tickets, two nights in a KC hotel, and gas and meals, and plan to spend about $2,000 for a couple.
Budget more if you want an awesome steak dinner in a legendary Kansas City steakhouse Saturday night.
Airfares from CVG to Kansas City
If 9 hours on the road is too long a dive for you, we checked flights for Saturday to Monday roundtrips.
Plan on paying between $550 and $1,000 roundtrip depending on airline, and what days you travel.
United Airlines on Monday added a non-stop flight from CVG to Kansas City, departing Saturday morning and returning Monday.
However, that non-stop will cost $1,500 roundtrip (which normally gets you to Paris or London).
