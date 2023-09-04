Here’s what is happening at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts this month

HAMILTON — The Fitton Center for Creative Arts will kick off its 2023-2024 season this month with a diverse line-up of events.

“We have an absolutely spectacular season ahead. It’s definitely a blockbuster. We’ve really focused hard on a diverse array of programming both in our performance series in the theater, in our ballroom, and in our galleries as well. We’re proud of what we’ve been able to curate and program for this upcoming season, and we feel there’s an incredible array of diverse and engaging performances and gallery exhibitions for the entire community, and we’re very excited about it,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director.

Performances and events will run all the way through May 2024, and there are four signature series: “Celebrating Self,” “Fitton Showstoppers!” “Fitton Family Fridays” and “Jazz & Cabaret.”

“We kick off the season with ‘The Art Show’ from CET and PBS Television. Rodney Veal will be here, doing a live broadcast of ‘The Art Show’ for Celebrating Self,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, as part of the Celebrating Self luncheon series, Veal will be in the Fitton Center’s Carruthers Signature Ballroom for a look at art, music, dance, theater and other cultural highlights. The cost for members is $21 and tickets for non-members are $27.

On Sept. 22, Lexington Children’s Theatre will present “The Smartest Girl in the World.” Tickets are $7 for members and $9 for non-members.

“We have a powerhouse of shows, starting with ‘The Smartest Girl in the World, ‘Pinocchio,’ and we’re bringing back the ‘Pirate School,’ and our friends at River City Puppets are kicking off our Christmas with the ‘Gingerbread Jamboree’,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “The Butler Philharmonic will be doing a ‘Meet the Music’ event with us and other classics will include ‘The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.’ So, it’s high energy, fantastic shows, and great diversity in talent and performances, but always a lot of fun for our Fitton Family Fridays.”

Another standout performance in September will be “Saved by the 90s” on Sept. 30 in the Fitton Family Theater. As part of the Fitton Showstopper Series, the concert will help to celebrate the Fitton Center’s 30th anniversary season. Tickets are $35 for members and $43 for non-members.

“We’re a child of the 1990s, and to celebrate our 30th birthday, we’ve got a fantastic ‘Saved by the 90s’ show coming in from New York. This is an all 1990s show with all the great 90′s tunes that you remember,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “This is our birthday party. We opened in 1993.”

“Human Nature” and “Class Act” art exhibitions will remain on view in the Fitton Center galleries through Fri., Sept. 22. Regular gallery hours are Mon. through Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibitions are free and open to all.

“We are dedicated to our community and community engagement, and the Fitton Center is at its heart, a community arts center. So, we want to be able to offer a little bit of something for everyone,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

For a complete schedule of programming, events, activities, and classes, or to purchase tickets, go to fittoncenter.org.

