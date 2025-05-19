Here’s how you can help tornado victims in Kentucky

Crews are actively searching through debris for those still unaccounted for.

In an effort to assist in the hardest-hit areas, Governor Beshear has deployed 70 National Guard troops, and 24 state highways remain closed due to damage and flooding.

A survey conducted by the National Weather Service indicates that Russell County suffered EF2 tornado damage, with estimated wind speeds ranging from 135 to 140 mph.

The damage from the Russell-Pulaski County line to Somerset exhibited intensity levels from EF2 to EF3, while Laurel County experienced the most severe impact, confirming EF3 tornado damage.

Recovery efforts are ongoing in various affected regions.

Matthew 25: Ministries is currently accepting monetary donations online and at their Blue Ash facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road. They are requesting the following essential items for those affected:

Cases of bottled water: 12 and 24 count

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags etc.

Additionally, the Hayden and Crue Project is also collecting items at Bridge Logistics at 5 Circle Freeway Drive in West Chester.

Donations must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday for delivery on Thursday morning.

The following items are most in demand: