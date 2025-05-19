Volunteers sought to guide Fairfield’s plans for quality of life and economic vitality

Six to eight people are being recruited for the task and would serve staggered 3-year terms.

Last September, council approved the city’s first sustainability plan that addresses quality of life; environment/natural resources; and economic vitality.

Earlier this year Gillian Hart was hired as the sustainability program manager to develop and coordinate efforts throughout the city to address the plan’s 10 goals, 30 strategies and 100 action plans.

Hart will work with city departments to implement the plan and serve as liaison to the commission. Councilwoman Gwen Brill is serving as council’s representative on the commission.

“We’re looking for the volunteers who are really interested in this area – to give us ideas, look for ways that volunteers can make a big difference, look for grant opportunities,’’ Brill said.

“This plan needs ownership of the citizens to really be successful. Residents that work in industry and business may have seen successful projects we may not be aware of.”

Within the 210-page document are goals, action plans and strategies on everything from evaluating the purchase of e-vehicles to the practicality of installing solar panels on city-owned buildings.

The commission, “will be taking a holistic look at the plan, looking at efficiencies across all departments,’’ Hart said.

Initial topics for the commission include waste reduction, increase recycling in the parks, a food composting program, e-waste in the city.

MORE DETAILS

Applications for the commission are available at the city’s website, Fairfield-city.org or from the clerk of council’s office. The deadline for applying is May 30. Get more information by calling 513-867-5383.