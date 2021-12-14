Here is what it takes to clear snow in the City of Hamilton

Crew Leader Chris Miller, who has been with the public works department for 28 years, told council the first step is to assess the ground temperature.

“The ground temperature is different than the air temperature,” Miller said.

Another step they take is to “pre-wet” the salt. If the temperature outside is 32 degrees or higher, they throw salt on the ground.

“If it gets a little colder than that, we ‘pre-wet’ the salt with calcium chloride, which basically activates the salt even more,” he said.

Pre-wetting saves about 20 percent in costs to the city because it helps keep salt in the middle of a road instead of compacting on the sides.

Eddie Welch, who has worked with the city for 11 years, said the plow routes are broken down into primary and secondary routes.

Primaries include main roads, bridges and main hills. Plows move snow from the center to the curb, Welch said.

In times of extremely heavy snowfall, the primary roads stay a priority until it lightens up. He said the public could assist by staying indoors during major snow events, and for those who go out, please give plow drivers plenty of room and do not follow them closely.

Folks who live on narrow streets are advised to move vehicles to garages. But he says one of the lesser-known difficulties is when folks who own snow blowers move their snow out to the roadways.

The public works department also addressed mailbox damage, which they said occurs inadvertently every year. Drivers try hard to avoid hitting boxes. If one is struck, a city official will visit the home or building to assess the need and replace the mailbox.

