Here are the Butler County projects sharing $4.5M of the state capital budget

YWCA of Hamilton is in the midst of the construction of a new building that will shelter dozens of eligible homeless families, and victims of domestic violence. The organization will receive $75,000 in capital budget funds for the project.

“We are thrilled to have the support for our new campus,” said Wendy Waters-Connell, CEO and executive director of the YWCA of Hamilton. “This funding will help us purchase furniture for the domestic violence shelter for families seeking our protection and healing.”

The Fairfield Twp. Veterans Memorial project will receive $100,000, which will give the multiphase veterans tribute around $230,000. The total cost of the project has increased due to inflation and is expected to be around $360,000, said memorial project committee chairman Fred Valerius.

“We were hopeful, like anyone that had a project that was initially included in the discussions, and now we’re ecstatic that we’re receiving a grant of $100,000,” said Valerius.

Fairfield Twp. Trustee President Shannon Hartkeymeyer is excited about the funds for “a lasting tribute to those who serve.”

“We are grateful to receive these funds to make this concept a reality,” she said. “The community is standing behind this project.”

The largest capital budget expenditure is $750,000 for the Butler County Fairgrounds grandstands. Then four projects ― West Chester UC Health GME Family Medicine Center, National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, College@ELM Innovation and Workforce Center at Miami, and Butler County Correctional Complex Medical Unit ― will each receive $500,000.

“These projects are so important to Butler County’s infrastructure, education system and growing economy,” State Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton. ““Not only was the bill important to Butler County but will also fund investments across the state.”

Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester Twp., echoed the sentiments, and added the funds will “improve our aging infrastructure and invest in our communities.”

Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., said he and the other lawmakers have worked to “have prosperous funding” for the county projects and the 15 projects will update and enhance communities across Butler County “for years to come.”

CAPITAL BUDGET FUNDING

Here are the items being funded by the 2022 Capital Budget within Butler County. The bill is going to Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk for his signature.