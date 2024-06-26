‘Heart of Hamilton’ mural can ‘breathe some different life’ into river activity

It had been three years in the making ― most of that time was getting approvals ― but Envision Partnership and Healthy Hamilton Coalition will unveil on Saturday the latest mural in the city called “Heart of Hamilton” on the Main Street side under the High-Main Bridge. The mural also received support from 17Strong and the city of Hamilton.

“When we talked with our youth coalition in particular, and our adult coalition, one of the areas that kept coming up was the river, and the river is historically a divider,” said Kristina Latta-Landefeld, chief operating officer for Envision Partnership. “Now we’re trying to use it more as a connector, but there’s also these spaces that feel unsafe for lots of different reasons, particularly around signs of drug use.”

Credit: Provided/Envision Partnership Credit: Provided/Envision Partnership

The belief this mural will make this area ― which had been a regular spot for drug use as evidenced by the drug paraphernalia typically found during Great Miami River cleanups by the Rossville neighborhood ― safer because of the formula of taking an unsafe area and adding people equating to a safe area.

“It provided an opportunity to breathe some different life to do that, and really make it a destination,” Latta-Landefeld said, adding the stereo sound under the bridge provides the opportunity for unique events, like a poetry reading or jam session, in addition to using the path and the river.

According to the city’s Hamilton River Plan report in 2018, it had been a long-held goal to make the riverfront a destination by increasing Great Miami River crossings, increasing river activity and access, and adding more paths along the river.

They have been — or are in the process of — accomplishing many of the goals, including more trails and paths along the river, and seeking a kayak launch on the east side of the river. Hamilton is also planning for a North Hamilton Crossing project, which includes adding another bridge over the Great Miami River.

Credit: Provided/Envision Partnership Credit: Provided/Envision Partnership

Hamilton’s been known for its murals because of StreetSpark, a public art program produced by the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, city of Hamilton and Hamilton Community Foundation.

More than three dozen utility boxes and murals have been painted since 2016, and next week, the next StreetSpark mural, which is on the east side of the Great Miami River across from Spooky Nook will be dedicated.

Jenn Acus-Smith, the program director for StreetSpark, was on the mural committee for the Healthy Hamilton Coalition project. She said it’s exciting to see the community add to the community art in the city.

“I think there was a lot of people interested,” Acus-Smith said of the 30-plus-volunteers who helped paint Rickerd’s design, “and they put it out to community groups, and it was so fun.”

Ridgeway Elementary volunteers this week painted a utility box near the school with a 17Strong grant, she said, and other groups have been interested and she and others with StreetSpark have helped them out on the hows of the process.

“That’s what we wanted from our community,” she said. “How can we live here as artists, how can the community embrace the arts and have it be just part of who we are, and it’s so cool to have a ripple effect.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The mural dedication is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, but between 9 and 11:30 a.m., there will be other activities happening, including the 6th annual 17 ‘Hood Bike Tour, a river clean-up, and some river paddling. To learn more about getting involved or sign up for the event, visit www.EnvisionPartnerships.org.

“I think it’s about it being another destination point, but I think it’s most important a destination point as part of activities already going on,” Latta-Landefeld said. “We hope it’s a place people get to enjoy passively as they’re going by on their bikes or walking, and maybe opens up some opportunities for some cool events.”