Kayak launch may be built along Great Miami River in Hamilton

Staff attempted to seek an ODNR Paddling Enhancement Grant in late 2022, but he said they were not awarding it at that time. They pivoted and sought the NatureWorks Grant.

“The goal of this project is to establish an accessible access point into the Great Miami River for kayakers and other non-motorized boats from downtown Hamilton,” according to the report from Tidyman, Planning Director Liz Hayden, and Associate Civil Engineer Chad Harville. “It will be a sloped concrete pad from the Great Miami River Recreational Trail into the river where it is currently mud and weeds.”

When the city was seeking public input on its River Master Plan, residents identified non-motorized watercraft activities as a top priority for activating the river.

The River Master Plan states: “The river between the dams is ideal for this type of boating. Special events that promote rowing, kayaking, and stand-up paddle boarding should be encouraged. The new access ramp to the river at Marcum Park and RiversEdge Amphitheater should be leveraged for more engagement with the river.”