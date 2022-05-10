Hearing delayed for Hamilton man accused of pouring hot grease on woman, her baby

Maloney remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Earlier, in a motion to suppress, Defense Attorney Ched Peck alleged Maloney gave “incriminating” statements to police that were not made voluntarily, but procured by intimidation, coercion or deception by detectives and without proper Miranda warning.

The defense also argued evidence from the search warrants, including one of Maloney’s cell phone were improperly obtained and the evidence found should be tossed out at trial.

On April 5, Stephens denied all of the defense motions.

Jayla Witt, called dispatchers about 7:50 a.m. Dec. 21 screaming that someone had broken into her Grand Boulevard residence and burned her and the child.

Hamilton Sgt. Richard Burkhardt said in January the woman and her 16-month-old son were intentionally doused with hot oil.

An investigation pointed to Maloney as the suspect. He was taken into custody Dec. 29 in Kentucky, waived extradition and was booked into the Butler County Jail that day.