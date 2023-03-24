Healthier living is focus of new grant program from McCullough-Hyde Foundation in Oxford

“We asked, ‘What else can we do now that TriHealth is operating and owning the hospital operation side?’” Wash said. “At that time, it was determined that healthcare is not just within the four walls of the hospital, it’s out in the communities; it’s helping people live healthier, better lives, and it doesn’t matter if you are presenting to the ER or out doing yoga in the park.”

The five focus areas of the granting program came directly from McCullough-Hyde’s 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment, which it completes every three years with the help of community-polled focus groups and relevant data to identify the biggest issues impacting the health of nearby communities. Wash said the granting program was designed with this local impact in mind.