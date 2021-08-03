journal-news logo
Health department closes Madison Twp. pool due to lack of lifeguards

The main pool at Brown's Run Country Club in Madison Twp. closed Monday due to a lack of certified lifeguards.
By Rick McCrabb

The Butler County General Health District closed the main pool at Brown’s Run Country Club in Madison Twp. Monday due to it not having certified lifeguards on duty at all times, the club announced.

Officials with the country club said a complaint was made to the health district. The main pool is closed to all ages. Although the club has members signed waivers and posted signs, this didn’t meet the requirements issued by the health department, officials said.

The kiddie pool will remain open for age appropriate kids/families, according to Brown’s Run.

The main pool will only be open if a lifeguard is on duty on a day-to-day basis.

The club said it’s trying to “urgently hire staff” and it’s striving “to provide our members with a safe and happy environment to make lifetime memories.”

Lifeguards are being paid $18 an hour and all shifts are available. Call 513-423-9401 for more information.

