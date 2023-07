TRENTON — The Trenton Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Noah Eugene Crim.

He was reported as a critical missing by his family on Thursday. He reportedly left his Trenton residence in the early morning hours driving a black 2009 Buick Lucerne with front end damage.

Explore West Chester PD reschedules bike rodeo due to weather forecast

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Crim, contact the Trenton Police Department at 513-988-6341.