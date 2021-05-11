Hamilton’s ‘Yappy Hour’ returns to invite pets for third year at Pyramid Hill

Pyramid Hill usually hosts Yappy Hour in the spring and Canines and Wine in the fall. Both events feature a happy hour at the Grand Pavilion.

Gabi Roach, art and programming manager at Pyramid Hill, said the annual event typically attracts more than 100 people to the park with their pets. Three animals were adopted at the Canines and Wine fall 2020 event. Yappy Hour was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

“This is a great opportunity to enjoy the park with your pet, contribute to a good cause, and also enjoy a drink at the beautiful park,” Roach said.

Pet owners will have a chance to share stories and build community with other dog owners and pet lovers. Guests might also meet Janice, the park’s cat. (A sticker of Janice is available for $3 on Pyramid Hill’s website at www.pyramidhill.org/shop.) This year’s Canines and Wine will be held on Friday, Aug. 27.

How to go

What: Yappy Hour at Pyramid Hill

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: Friday, May 21, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: The park will take donations of food or treats for admission to this event; guests can access the event with a donation of one medium or large bag of pet food or two bags of treats. Guests who do not bring donations also have the option of paying the standard park admission fee. General admission for the park is $8 for adults, $3 for children.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org. Dogs, cats and other pets are welcome. Cash bar with beer and wine available (Cash, credit card accepted.)