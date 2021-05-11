Hamilton’s ‘Yappy Hour’ returns to invite pets for third year at Pyramid Hill

Pyramid Hill is putting a furry spin on a typical Happy Hour as “Yappy Hour” returns for the third year on Friday, May 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Pavilion.
Pet owners and their canine companions can take a walk around Pyramid Hill’s 300-plus acre sculpture park, visit with other pet lover’s, and finish with a drink or a treat at the Grand Pavilion. The event will benefit Butler County’s Animal Friends Humane Society, which will be at the event with its pet mobile for on-site adoptions.
“We’re so excited to be a part of two amazing events that Pyramid Hill is hosting this year. Having this opportunity to showcase adoptable pets outside of the shelter environment is crucial to finding homes for those animals who struggle with showing their true personalities from inside of a cage,” said Tara Bowser, executive director at Animal Friends Humane Society, “Outdoor events with fresh air and new faces are sometimes all it takes to make that perfect match.”
Pyramid Hill will take donations of food or treats for admission to the event; guests can access the event with a donation of one medium or large bag of pet food or two bags of treats. At the end of the evening, donations will be given to Animal Friends Humane Society. Guests who do not bring donations have the option of paying the standard park admission fee, which is $8 for adults and $3 for children.
“May’s Yappy Hour is the first of several annual events we are pleased to hold this year that benefit the Humane Society of Butler County. While our mission is to bring people to art in nature, an often-overlooked corollary to that is that we also bring our animal friends to art in nature. We have a variety of animals in the park (deer and wild turkeys are the ones most often seen), but we are also a pet-friendly park. In fact, your dog can even obtain a dog membership,” said Dr. Lee Sanders, interim director at Pyramid Hill. Guests can purchase a Pyramid Hill Dog Membership for their pet before or during the event and receive a Doggie Swag Bag with treats, a Pyramid Hill bandanna, a pet waste bag dispenser, and a drink ticket. The cost of a Dog Membership is $30. To sign up, go to www.pyramidhill.org/membership. Pyramid Hill currently has about 20 dog members.
Pyramid Hill usually hosts Yappy Hour in the spring and Canines and Wine in the fall. Both events feature a happy hour at the Grand Pavilion.
Gabi Roach, art and programming manager at Pyramid Hill, said the annual event typically attracts more than 100 people to the park with their pets. Three animals were adopted at the Canines and Wine fall 2020 event. Yappy Hour was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
“This is a great opportunity to enjoy the park with your pet, contribute to a good cause, and also enjoy a drink at the beautiful park,” Roach said.
Pet owners will have a chance to share stories and build community with other dog owners and pet lovers. Guests might also meet Janice, the park’s cat. (A sticker of Janice is available for $3 on Pyramid Hill’s website at www.pyramidhill.org/shop.) This year’s Canines and Wine will be held on Friday, Aug. 27.
How to go
What: Yappy Hour at Pyramid Hill
Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton
When: Friday, May 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: The park will take donations of food or treats for admission to this event; guests can access the event with a donation of one medium or large bag of pet food or two bags of treats. Guests who do not bring donations also have the option of paying the standard park admission fee. General admission for the park is $8 for adults, $3 for children.
More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org. Dogs, cats and other pets are welcome. Cash bar with beer and wine available (Cash, credit card accepted.)