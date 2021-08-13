Hamilton’s Safety Town marks 49 years, Middletown could see new community center and more: 5 uplifting stories this week

Under Schuster’s leadership, “Matandy Steel has gone from a single-location steel service center to a three-division, three-facility, vertically integrated organization that now also produces steel studs (framing) and steel roof truss systems to customers across the Midwest, East, and Southeast,” his longtime friend, Ed Larkin, wrote in his nomination form.

The company has grown 40% over the past 10 years, increasing its profitability, Larkin said. That also has increased Matandy’s employees from 50 to more than 100.

McCrabb: Soldier who lost legs in IED attack ‘is a hero in life and a war hero’

Caption U.S. Army Lt. Col. Greg Gadson lost his legs above the knee during IED attack in Bagdad in 2007. Gadson was in town this past weekend for Warrior Weekend to Remember and was a guest speaker Sunday at Berachah Church in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

While returning from a memorial service for two soldiers from his brigade, Lt. Col. Greg Gadson, lost his legs above the knee and severely injured his right arm to a roadside Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Baghdad.

It was the night of May 7, 2007, and Gadson of the 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery had no idea if he would survive the explosion or ever return to his family. He also wasn’t aware it was the beginning of a journey that led him to the seventh annual Warrior Weekend to Remember in Middletown.

There are about 40 combat-injured soldiers and 25 Gold Star families in town this weekend for an event sponsored by Team Fastrax, the Middletown-based professional skydiving team.

Keeping kids safe: Hamilton’s Safety Town has taught generations for nearly 50 years

Caption Addison Crosby and other children recently participated in the 49th year of Safety Town in Hamilton. PROVIDED

A new Hamilton safety program offered this summer helped give 8-year-old Eleni Frederick the confidence to ride a bicycle, and the feeling of freedom that comes with it.

“Officer (Kristy) Collins was amazing,” Eleni’s mom, Kara Frederick, said about the main instructor. “On Monday, my daughter kind of held back and was shy, and didn’t want to participate. By Tuesday, her confidence was built, and she loved riding her bike, and she learned all kinds of safety protocols that Officer Collins shared with the kids.”

By the end of the week, Eleni, a third-grader at St. Joseph Consolidated School, “was flying around on her bike, which was awesome,” Frederick said.

Middletown could see new community center, improved Oakland area in schools-city partnership

Caption Middletown’s school board and Middletown City Council are considering a proposed project to revitalize the Route 4 and Oakland community area using federal funds. At its center would be a new and expanded community center where the current Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center is located. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

A proposed, multi-million dollar neighborhood project would see a financial partnership between Middletown Schools and city government through a sharing of coronavirus economic relief funds, according to recent joint meeting.

Monday evening’s meeting between Middletown’s school board and Middletown City Council included a presentation by City Manager Jim Palenick, who outlined the proposed project to revitalize the Route 4 and Oakland community area using federal funds.

At its center would be a new and expanded community center where the current Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center is located.

New family-owned coffee shop coming to Hamilton

Caption Construction is happening at the Biggby Coffee site on High Street in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Construction is happening at the future Biggby Coffee site on High Street in Hamilton, and its owners hope to open the location in late September or early October.

“We’re super excited,” said Amy Hepburn, a co-owner with her husband, Dustin. “It’s going to be our third store.”

The Hepburns, who live in Loveland, already have locations in Loveland and the Montgomery area.

Butler County foster kids: 12 more ‘graduate’ during annual celebration

Caption Despite the pandemic Butler County Children Services celebrated a dozen foster teens who graduated from high school. Here are the goody bins and laptops they received to help them conquer the adult world. Credit: Submitted Credit: Submitted

A dozen foster children in Butler County graduated from high school this year despite a lifetime of challenges and the coronavirus pandemic, which officials celebrated recently in an annual event.

“I just kept thinking to myself everyday, like, ‘You should be proud of yourself, you did this for you and your brother,’” said Trey Walzer, an 18-year-old from Oxford who was removed from his biological parents five years ago. “And I think it took a lot of guts to tell someone what’s going on.”

Abby Sexton, independent living and emancipation coordinator for Children Services, told the Journal-News that when she arrived at the agency in 2002 not a single foster child graduated. She said the kids in their care have demonstrated great resilience during the past 18 months.

