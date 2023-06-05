Hamilton’s Public Works awarded for excellency in safety, integrity and more

Last month, the city received a first-time recognition, receiving Government Fleet Magazine’s Leading Fleets Award for 2023

The city was one of a few dozen local governments to receive a certificate of achievement for being one of Government Fleet Magazine’s Leading Fleets for 2023. The 50 Leading Fleets were recognized at the annual Government Fleet Expo and Conference in May.

“In my opinion, this achievement obtained by our fleet department ― which is a national recognition ― illustrates the value of the incredible initiatives of each individual technician, their supervisory leadership of that department, continuous process improvement, and our drive for excellence,” said Hamilton Public Works Director Jim Williams.

“Our citizens and businesses should be proud to know that the backbone of all of our city services rests on the reliability of our fleet, which consists of every vehicular and non-vehicular asset to serve their needs.”

There are more than 800 assets managed public works, including, but not limited to, police cruisers, fire department engines and ambulances, utility vehicles, heavy construction vehicles, street sweepers and mowers.

These two honors were followed by the city receiving in April a redevelopment award from the Ohio City/County Management Association. The honor was for the work done in support of the Spooky Nook project, a complex that features indoor and outdoor sports facilities, as well as a fitness center, convention center, hotel and other amenities.

Before Spooky Nook began opening in 2022, it had served as a catalyst for reinvestment efforts as there were many small businesses opening in anticipation. In fact, more than 90 new businesses opened or expanded within the city, collectively investing in more than $390 million within the city.

“Seeing new life come to this industrial site has been amazing,” said Jody Gunderson, Hamilton’s director of Economic Development. “This project will continue to drive investment and strengthen our community with the influx of outside spending.”