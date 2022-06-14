Hamilton’s Prospect Hill, behind new Spooky Nook Sports, may be rezoned

That includes existing multi-family homes, schools, churches and pockets of commercial properties.

Prospect Hill is one of Hamilton’s 17 neighborhoods. It includes the Prospect Hill and Grandview subdivisions behind the former Champion Paper. The subdivisions were built by Peter Thomson, the founder of Champion Mill, which is now being redeveloped into the 1.2 million-square-foot development Spooky Nook at Champion Mill.

Prospect Hill is known for being a tree-lined neighborhood and unique craftsman homes. It’s also home to Kettering Health Hamilton (formerly The Fort Hamilton Hospital) and Wilson Middle School.

The rezoning proposal was supposed to happen back in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hayden said they decided that wasn’t the time to take on the project.

“We are finally at a place where we felt it was appropriate to resume this rezoning proposal,” she said.

The original proposal was to also include rezoning the Lindenwald Neighborhood, but decide to split the project in order to have “smaller public hearings.”

Planning Commission heard the Prospect Hill zoning change request in May. The Lindenwald request is set for Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting, and if recommended, before City Council in about a month.